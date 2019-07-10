Supply draw, Gulf of Mexico storm push oil prices upward

Crude oil prices jump (NYSEARCA:USO) after U.S. inventories reportedly fell more than expected and major U.S. producers evacuated rigs in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a tropical storm; WTI +2.3% to $59.14/bbl, Brent +2.3% to $65.65/bbl.

The American Petroleum Institute yesterday said U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 8.1M barrels to 461.4M barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decline of 3.1M barrels; official U.S. government data are due later this morning.

Meanwhile, the Gulf of Mexico's leading oil producers - BP, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - say they are evacuating much of their offshore personnel and shutting production at several sites in preparation for the approaching storm; Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is monitoring the situation to determine if its facilities might be affected.

The Gulf of Mexico is home to 17% of U.S. crude oil output, which currently totals ~12M bbl/day.

Tensions around Iran's nuclear program and recent incidents involving oil tankers also support prices; Iran's Pres. Rouhani says the U.K. will face "consequences" over the seizure of an Iranian tanker near the coast of Gibraltar last week.

