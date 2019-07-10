NPTN could benefit from ACIA's acquisition - analysts

B. Riley analyst David Kang says NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) "could be the missing link" of Cisco's optical strategy since NPTN is a major laser supplier to Acacia.

Kang says NPTN's market cap and valuation could also entice Cisco and thinks an intergration would be "seamless."

More action: Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang thinks Cisco's $2.6B acquisition of Acacia will be mid- to long-term positive for NPTN, Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI).

Zhang expects ZTE and Fiberhome to gradually reduce Acacia usage with ZTE turning to IPHI for DSPs, NPTN for products, and LITE for lasers.

NPTN has an Outperform average Sell Side rating with 5 Buy-equivalent ratings and 3 Holds.