Syndax on go to start study of SNDX-5613 in leukemia; shares up 6% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is up 6% premarket on light volume in reaction to the FDA's sign-off on its IND for an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SNDX-5613 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemias.

The Phase 1 portion will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of SNDX-5613 and is expected to clarify the recommended dose for the Phase 2 portion. The primary endpoint will be the complete remission rate across three expansion cohorts.

SNDX-5613 is a small molecule inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction in MLL-rearranged leukemias (AML and ALL). Mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged (MLL-r) is an acute leukemia caused by spontaneous translocations at the MLL1 gene that has a poor prognosis.