Hudbay Minerals CEO Hair steps down

Jul. 10, 2019 8:16 AM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)HBMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says President and CEO Alan Hair is leaving the company, and names board member Peter Kukielski as interim CEO.
  • No explanation is provided, but major shareholder Waterton Global Resource Management had sought his replacement.
  • HBM's board says it has launched a search for a permanent CEO, which may include internal and external candidates.
  • Hair spent more than 20 years with HBM, serving as COO during 2012-15 before being appointed President and CEO in 2016.
  • Kukielski has more than 30 years of experience in the metals industry, including a year and a half as President and CEO of Nevsun Resources before the company's acquisition in December 2018 and three years as CEO of Anemka Resources.
