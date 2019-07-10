Hudbay Minerals CEO Hair steps down
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says President and CEO Alan Hair is leaving the company, and names board member Peter Kukielski as interim CEO.
- No explanation is provided, but major shareholder Waterton Global Resource Management had sought his replacement.
- HBM's board says it has launched a search for a permanent CEO, which may include internal and external candidates.
- Hair spent more than 20 years with HBM, serving as COO during 2012-15 before being appointed President and CEO in 2016.
- Kukielski has more than 30 years of experience in the metals industry, including a year and a half as President and CEO of Nevsun Resources before the company's acquisition in December 2018 and three years as CEO of Anemka Resources.