Kirkland Lake reports record Fosterville quarterly production

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) -1.7% pre-market after reporting Q2 production of 214.6K oz., driven by record quarterly production at Fosterville totaling 140.7K oz.

Total company-wide Q2 gold output rose 30% Y/Y but fell 7% vs. Q1's 231.9K oz.

KL expects gold production at the Fosterville mine in Australia to increase from Q2 levels in each of the year's final two quarters, remaining on track to achieve full-year guidance of 570K-610K oz.

KL says Q2 gold production at Macassa in Ontario totaled 49.2K oz., down from 60.6K oz. in the year-ago quarter and from record production of 72.7K oz. in Q1.

On a consolidated basis, KL continues to target FY 2019 production of 950k-1M oz.