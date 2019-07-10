Akebia up 2% premarket on successful Riona study in Japan

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Riona (ferric citrate) 250 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with iron deficiency anemia (IDA). The study met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority (no worse than) to an unnamed control drug.

The trial was conducted by collaboration partner Japan Tobacco and its subsidiary Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. who own exclusive development and commercialization rights there. They intend to file a marketing application for the indication after the Phase 3 program winds up.

Riona was approved in Japan in 2014 for hyperphosphatemia (excess phosphate in the blood) in patients with chronic kidney disease.