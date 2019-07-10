New Ford Focus recall covers 58K vehicles
Jul. 10, 2019 8:49 AM ETFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ford (F -0.6%) says it's recalling 58K Focus vehicles in North America to address a software issue that could potentially cause an excessive vacuum in the vehicle's fuel vapor management system.
- The recall action impacts certain 2012 and 2017 Focus vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines, as well as 2013-14 Focus ST vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines.
- The Focus model has been part of several recalls over the last few years.
- The company says it isn't aware of any injuries or crashes tied to the issue.