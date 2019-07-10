Powell: Uncertainties have dimmed outlook

The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.05%, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals that the FOMC is still open to cutting rates when the monetary policy-setting body meets again at the end of this month.

"Uncertainties about the outlook have increased in recent months," according to Powell's prepared remarks for his appearance before the House Committee on Financial Services this morning.

He also adds, "there is a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate."

At the FOMC's June meeting, many participants saw the case for "more accommodative monetary policy" -- read, lower interest rates -- strengthening.

That uncertainties have increased since then implies the case for rate cuts is even stronger now.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) falls 0.3% in premarket trading; ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) rises 1.1% .

Dollar Index slides 0.3% to 97.23.