GrowGeneration hires former GE exec Nardelli as advisor

Specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening outfit GrowGeneration (OTCQX:GRWG) has appointed Bob Nardelli as a strategic advisor to explore potential value-boosting partnerships for its divisions. He will advise senior management on pricing, channel selection, new product introduction, distribution, branding, merchandising and supply chain.

Mr. Nardelli was once one of Jack Welch's top lieutenants at GE who left for Home Depot after Mr. Welch named Jeff Immelt to succeed him. His tenure at the home improvement chain was controversial because he walked away with over $200M after resigning in 2007.