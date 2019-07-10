All seven Rice team nominees elected to EQT board

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) +6% pre-market after preliminary voting results show shareholders elected all seven Rice Team-nominated directors and the five nominees supported by both EQT and the Rice Team; all 12 elected directors received more than 80% of the votes cast at the EQT annual meeting.

The newly constituted board will meet later today and is expected to name Toby Rice as EQT's new President and CEO, succeeding Robert McNally.

The dissidents' victory highlights the urgency for producers to demonstrate that they can translate their drilling success into shareholder returns; the Rices have touted the more intensive use of technology at EQT to improve the efficiency of its drilling.