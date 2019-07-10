WSFS Financial announces two C&I credit events impacting Q2 charge-offs

Jul. 10, 2019 9:05 AM ETWSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)WSFSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) reports higher levels of provision for loan losses and concurrent charge-offs in 2Q 2019 due to occurrence of two events impacting Commercial and Industrial relationships.
  • $5.9M loan to a managed health care facility and $5.7M loan related to a refinery are included under nonperforming assets.
  • The company expects elevated net charge-offs totaling between $12M-$14 for 2Q19; total credit costs between $13M-$15M.
  • The company expects overall credit quality metrics to be consistent with recent quarterly trends, excluding the impact of these two C&I relationships.
