Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) resumed with Neutral rating and $14 (22% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares up 1% premarket.

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) resumed with Outperform rating and $40 (19% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) resumed with Neutral rating and $62 (18% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 1% premarket.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) upgraded to Market Perform with a $20 (5% downside risk) price target at Northland Capital Markets.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) upgraded to Buy with a $160 (19% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up 2% premarket.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyBanc.