AllianceBernstein in partnership for collective investment trusts
Jul. 10, 2019 9:08 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)ABBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) teams up with Wilmington Trust, a provider of institutional trust services, to provide collective investment trusts for defined contribution clients.
- With no minimum AUM requirements to invest, AB and Wilmington Trust will create an onboarding process to efficiently implement CITs for a broad range of clients and plan sponsors.
- CITs offer lower cost fee options similar to separately managed accounts with the operational and processing conveniences of a mutual fund, while also providing the transparency necessary for plan sponsors to meet their fiduciary duties, the firms say.