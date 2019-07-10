AllianceBernstein in partnership for collective investment trusts

Jul. 10, 2019 9:08 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)ABBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) teams up with Wilmington Trust, a provider of institutional trust services, to provide collective investment trusts for defined contribution clients.
  • With no minimum AUM requirements to invest, AB and Wilmington Trust will create an onboarding process to efficiently implement CITs for a broad range of clients and plan sponsors.
  • CITs offer lower cost fee options similar to separately managed accounts with the operational and processing conveniences of a mutual fund, while also providing the transparency necessary for plan sponsors to meet their fiduciary duties, the firms say.
