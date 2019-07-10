Norwegian Cruise Line seen riding out cruise cancellation

Nomura Instinet says Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) will take a $0.03 hit to EPS in Q2 and $0.07 in Q3 due to a partial cancellation of a 13-day cruise of the Norwegian Pearl due to a propulsion pod failure.

Analyst Harry Curtis and team keep a Buy rating and $64 price target on NCLH with the Pearl impact already factored in and a positive view on the back half of the year still in place.

"We believe that core global demand has been strong both in 2Q and, looking forward, through year-end. The early read on 2020 bookings is also encouraging to us. The impact of Cuba on Caribbean sailings has been less than expected, which we believe also bodes well for EPS outperformance relative to expectations for the balance of this year," advises Nomura.