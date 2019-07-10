Amazon plans 'Lord of the Rings' MMO

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Game Studios is teaming up with Leyou Technologies and Middle-earth Enterprises on the free-to-play massively multiplayer online game. No release date has been set.

Amazon Game Studios and Leyou will jointly develop the MMO for PCs and consoles. Amazon will market and publish the title everywhere in the world except China, where Hong Kong-based Leyou will take the reins.

Amazon Studios has been developing an original TV series based on The Lord of the Rings, which will be unrelated to the game.