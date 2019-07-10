UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral

"While higher grain prices are a positive indicator for future farm income, we expect machinery demand to be restrained until the 2019 growing season," UBS's Steven Fisher wrote in a research note, downgrading Deere (NYSE:DE) to Neutral from Buy.

He still raised his price target to $167 from $158. While evidence suggests weakening demand for the next two quarters, Fisher sees demand recovering in 2020 on the back of an agricultural-replacement cycle.

Deere is also rated Neutral by SA Authors' and Quant, while the Sell Side has an Outperform rating on the stock.