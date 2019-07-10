Wynn Resorts sets targets at investor day event

Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.4%) is running out new guidance as part of its investor day event presentation taking place today.
The casino operator expects a 22% increase in revenue by 2021 and 28% increase in EBITDA over the same timeframe.
Looking ahead, management points to a strong growth pipeline, including Encore Boston Harbor, Macau, Las Vegas and Japan down the road. A "highly selective" approach to M&A will be taken.
Capex spending is seen falling to $215M by 2021 from $1.2B in 2019.
