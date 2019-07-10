Stocks off to fast start as Powell flags rate cut

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open, as hopes of an interest rate cut later this month were raised by Fed Chairman Powell's comments that the central bank would "act as appropriate" to sustain U.S. growth; Dow +0.4% , S&P +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Powell, whose testimony to Congress is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET this morning, also discussed "a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent" than the Fed currently anticipates, and said trade tensions and slowing global growth "continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook."

European bourses have bounced off earlier lows, with France's CAC +0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors open higher, led by energy ( +1.3% ), information technology ( +1% ) and communication services ( +0.9% ), while the utilities sector ( -0.1% ) is the lone loser.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the two-year yield falling 4 bps to 1.86% while the 10-year yield gains a basis point to 2.06%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.13.