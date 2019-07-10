McDermott +16% on EPCI project by Saudi Aramco for Marjan Package 4

McDermott jumps (MDR +16.5% ) as the company has been awarded over $1.5B contract for Package 4 of Saudi Aramco's Marjan Increment Development Project to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore gas facilities and pipelines.

The contract includes the fabrication of three tie-in platforms and seven wellhead platforms with a total weight of more than 61,400 tons.

The engineering phase will commence in Q3 2019 and fabrication in Q1 2020, with overall completion planned for Q4 2020.

The contract award will be reflected in MDR's Q2 2019 backlog.