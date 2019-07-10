Morgan Stanley boosts PayPal price target on its `market dominance'

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette boosts price target for PayPal (PYPL +1.2% ) to $129 from $114, noting that an internal survey illustrates its "market dominance" and strong consumer demand.

"Offline could be an incremental driver, providing a higher rate of compounding EPS growth," Faucette writes.

Separately, Wedbush recommends buying the stock ahead of Q2 results; analyst Moshe Katri writes, "We expect another `beat-and-raise' quarter."

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (20 Buy, 9 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform).

SA Authors' Rating Neutral (5 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 2 Bearish)

In the past six months, PayPal has risen 32% vs. information technology sector median performance +14%.