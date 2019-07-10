Eldorado Gold on track to meet full-year production target

Eldorado Gold (EGO +1.7% ) reports gold production totaled 91.8K oz. in Q2 and 174.8K oz. YTD, which the company says places it on track to meet full-year guidance of 390K-420K oz.

The miner produced 349K oz. in 2018 and aims to increase output to more than 500K oz. by 2020.

EGO says the first quarter of commercial operations at the Lamaque mine showed strong production of 33.1K oz. of gold.

EGO reports production at the Olympias mine was lower than planned due to limited headings underground as a result of slower than anticipated capital development and a backlog of stopes to be filled; mining and stacking of ore resumed at Kisladag at the start of Q2, and production is expected to increase in H2.

New Greece Prime Minister Mitsotakis, who has said he would make it a priority to unblock the company's Skouries project, was sworn into office on Monday.