Sirius XM upgrades streaming, increases Pandora personalization

Sirius XM (SIRI +0.3% ) has rolled out big changes to the streaming experience, with further integration resulting from its Pandora acquisition.

SiriusXM Select subscribers will now get unlimited streaming access at no additional cost, joining Sirius XM All Access, SiriusXM Essential Streaming and SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscribers.

That will also get Select subscribers access to more than 100 recently launched Xtra Music Channels.

And "Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora" means All Access and Premier Streaming subs will be able to create customized commercial-free music stations within the SiriusXM app.

Meanwhile, an expanded preview of SiriusXM Video has unlocked performances and interviews from an on-demand archive, with more to come in the fall.