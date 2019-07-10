MYnd Analytics shareholders back Emmaus merger

MYnd Analytics (MYND -4% ) announces that its shareholders and shareholders of Emmaus Life Sciences have voted overwhelmingly (96% and 99.98%, respectively) in favor of the merger.

After the all-stock transaction, Emmaus stockholders will own 94.1% of MYnd's fully diluted shares while Mynd stockholders will retain 5.9%.

The combined company will do business as Emmaus Life Sciences and will trade under the ticker "EMMA."

Concurrently, MYnd will contribute its current business, assets and liabilities to subsidiary Telemynd, then spin it off via a pro rata dividend of one Telemynd share for each MYnd share held on July 16.