Yamana Gold says on track to meet full-year production outlook

Jul. 10, 2019
  • Yamana Gold (AUY -0.2%) reports Q2 production of 257.5K gold equiv. oz., which it says exceeded company expectations and remains on track to meet full-year guidance.
  • AUY reaffirms it expects to report positive free cash flow in Q2 while increasing during H2, as operating results will be aided by recently announced reductions in G&A expenses and lower interest expense due to anticipated debt reduction.
  • AUY says the Jacobina mine in Brazil produced nearly 39K gold oz., its 11th straight quarter of production of well over 30K oz. and second straight quarter of record production; the company raises mine guidance for the year to 152K oz. from 145K oz.
  • AUY edges its full-year guidance down to 1.01M gold equiv. oz. from 1.06M oz. previously, reflecting the April sale of the Chapada mine.
