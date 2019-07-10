U.S. ETFs cross $4T threshold

The U.S. ETF industry crossed $4T in assets on July 5, boosted by a strong H1 in equity markets and increasing demand for fixed-income ETFs.

Though it took almost eight years for the industry to reach its first trillion in assets, wealth management and institutional markets' embrace of ETFs has shortened the time to amass the most recent trillion to two years.

Low-cost ETFs to support asset allocation strategies are helping to drive the market's growth. For example, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV +0.6% ) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO +0.5% ) are the second and fourth largest funds, respectively.

The biggest and most liquid ETF is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY +0.5% ), with $272B in assets and average daily dollar volume of $18B.

U.S. equity ETFS make up 57% of the $4.02T ETF market.

Though fixed-income ETFs make up only 19% of the market, these ETFs have brought in $75B in H1 2019, 57% of the $132B in ETF inflows.