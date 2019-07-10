Mylan down 5% on continued EpiPen shortage

Mylan N.V. (MYL -5.2%) slips on below-average volume on the heels of a Bloomberg report that patients and pharmacists are still scrambling to obtain emergency allergic reaction treatment EPiPen (epinephrine injection), in short supply for over a year now.
Consumers are also having difficulties procuring alternatives (i.e., Sandoz's Symjepi, licensed from Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP +0.3%)) due to uneven distribution, apparent lack of familiarity with new products and the reluctance of insurers to pay for similar treatments.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -3.9%) is supposed to launch its generic version in the U.S. by year-end.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox