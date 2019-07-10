Mylan down 5% on continued EpiPen shortage

Mylan N.V. (MYL -5.2% ) slips on below-average volume on the heels of a Bloomberg report that patients and pharmacists are still scrambling to obtain emergency allergic reaction treatment EPiPen (epinephrine injection), in short supply for over a year now.

Consumers are also having difficulties procuring alternatives (i.e., Sandoz's Symjepi, licensed from Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP +0.3% )) due to uneven distribution, apparent lack of familiarity with new products and the reluctance of insurers to pay for similar treatments.