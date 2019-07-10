Levi Strauss bid down after drop in margins

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) are down 12.1% after investors latch on to the company's margins.

The company reported a gross margin rate of 53.3% for Q2 vs. 54.7% consensus and 53.9% a year ago with IPO costs and the overall weak department store environment factoring in negatively.

"Pressure in the wholesale channel is expected to impact the U.S. by 200 [basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point] due to a combination of bankruptcies/closures vs. a year ago, lower off-price sales, and ongoing soft overall wholesale market," notes JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss (Overweight rating, $26 price target) on Levi's outlook.

"We believe the Levi’s brand commands a modest premium given its increasing strength and several growth opportunities, globally, with several brand equity management efforts ongoing (Coachella and Stranger Things partnerships, to name a few)," chimes in Oppenheimer analyst Robert Drbul (Buy, $26 price target).