Bolivia eyes Petrobras gas pipeline stake

Bolivia's state-owned oil company YPFB says it plans to bid on a portion of the 51% stake that Brazil's Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) owns in the natural gas pipeline linking the two countries to help it secure better terms for its gas sales.

YPFB says raising its current 12% stake in the pipeline would allow it to negotiate directly with natural gas distribution companies and private industry.

PBR said earlier this week that it would sell its stake in the pipeline as part of a deal with Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE to sell off a series of assets.