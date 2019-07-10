Wolfe Research cuts Wells Fargo on lower risk-reward

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.7% ) cut to underperform from due to the bank's lower risk-reward compare with peer banks that have "money center" structures, writes Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak.

Notes Wells Fargo's "limited offset to lower rates" on weaker deposit growth and mortgages aren't likely to help much.

For banks in general, rates will be more important than Q2 earnings. At issue is “how the changing rate landscape will impact future earnings for 2020 (and beyond)," he wrote.

Quant rating Neutral; SA Authors' average rating Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 2 Bearish).