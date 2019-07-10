Anadarko to shut in production at four Gulf of Mexico platforms

Anadarko Petroleum (APC) is the latest oil and gas producer to announce it is removing all non-essential personnel from its eastern U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms as a tropical storm approaches.

APC says it is evacuating all workers and shutting in production at the Constitution, Heidelberg, Holstein and Marco Polo platforms.

Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and BHP said earlier that they were removing staff from a combined 15 GoM energy platforms.

The National Hurricane Center expects a tropical depression to form in the northern Gulf late today or early tomorrow, with the potential to produce a storm surge from Louisiana to the upper Texas coast.