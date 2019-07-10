Ligand up 2% on prospects for less-toxic imaging agent

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND +1.6% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and pharmacokinetics of CE-Iohexol, its next-generation, Captisol-enabled diagnostic imaging contrast agent that it says is less toxic to kidneys.

The study in healthy adults met the primary endpoint of pharmacokinetic bioequivalence compared to GE Healthcare's Omnipaque (iohexol) while showing a similar safety profile.

The data will inform additional studies that will support a U.S. marketing application.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future scientific conference.