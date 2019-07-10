Apple raised as 're-valuation' stock - Evercore

Evercore raises its Apple (AAPL +0.5% ) price target from $215 to $217.

The firm updates its June quarter model to reflect iPhone units that will likely remain muted, a strengthening commodity price tailwind, China-driven Services acceleration starting this quarter, and stabilizing China demand.

Evercore thinks Apple's buybacks could be larger than the current Street estimates.

Apple is expected to report earnings on June 29. Consensus estimates have revenue at $53.38B with $2.10 EPS.

Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.