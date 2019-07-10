New China trade talks don't erase economic uncertainty: Powell

The resumed trade talks with China "doesn't remove the uncertainty that we see as overall weighing on the outlook," Powell said in his semi-annual appearance before the House Financial Services Committee, though he does call the trade truce "a constructive step."

U.S. stock markets pare their gains. The S&P 500 is up 0.2% , the Nasdaq is up 0.3% , and the Dow +0.1% .

With unemployment at 3.7% is low, Powell refused to call it a "hot" market; "To call something hot, you need to see some heat," he said. In other words, wages aren't rising the way they would in a "hot" labor market.

Last week's strong jobs report didn't change Powell's view about uncertainty weighing on economic growth.

Powell says he wouldn't leave as Fed chair if Trump fired him. "The law clearly give me a four-year term and I clearly intend to serve it."

On Facebook's Libra, Powell says there are potential benefits buy also many serious concerns; there should be no rush by regulators to approve the new crypto initiative.