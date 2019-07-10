Theme park sector perks up off positive traffic read

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +2.3% ) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +1.4% ) break higher after Cedar Fair reports season-to-date results ahead of expectations.

Cedar Fair posted a 6% jump in same-park attendance over the last three weeks of its reporting period.

There's a lot more than theme parks in the Disney (DIS +0.3% ) revenue mix, but the development could be a positive sign for Q3 park traffic with the four park operators frequently seeing their traffic move in the same direction.

