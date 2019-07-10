Some GE factories reject labor deal - WSJ

Workers at some General Electric (GE +0.6% ) factories have voted against a new four-year labor contract, surprising company and union leaders who had negotiated the agreement last month, WSJ reports.

A majority of total votes cast approved the deal, but local unions in Lynn, Mass., and Schenectady, N.Y., announced last night that their members had voted against the agreement - enough to reject the contract under the union's rules.

While union leaders endorsed the deal last month, members in some local groups were openly upset about the terms of the deal, including higher health care costs.

The contract was negotiated by a group of 11 unions covering 6,600 workers, led by the IUE-CWA, the industrial division of the Communications Workers of America; four years ago, the same union talks covered 16,500 workers, but GE has since sold its transportation and appliance divisions.