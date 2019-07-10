Fed has 'serious concerns' over Facebook Libra - Powell

As part of his testimony before the House, Fed Chairman Jay Powell weighed in on Facebook's (FB +0.6% ) planned Libra digital token, saying the Fed has "serious concerns."

“While the project’s sponsors hold out the possibility of public benefits, including improved financial access for consumers, Libra raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability,” Powell says.

Ahead of his own Congressional testimony next week, David Marcus (head of the Calibra digital wallet, Facebook's attempt to profit from the currency's adoption) earlier said Facebook will need help and time in order to get the currency right.