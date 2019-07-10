Stocks pare gains as Powell testifies in Congress

Financial stocks slide the most as Fed Chair Jerome Powell answers House Financial Services Committee's questions.
The Nasdaq, up 0.4%, compares with its 1.1% advance early in the session; the S&P 500, up 0.3%, had risen as high as 0.8%, briefly rising above the 3,000 mark; the Dow at +0.3% compares with a 0.8% gain earlier.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.045% and gold rises 0.7% to $1,409.90 per ounce.
Crude oil gains 2.9% to $59.49 per barrel.
Financials (-0.3%) and industrials (-0.2%) lag the broader market, while energy (+0.8%) and information technology (+0.7%) outperform.
Among notable movers, Wells Fargo (-0.9%), Bank of America (-0.9%), Amazon (+1.3%), Micron Technology (+3.8%), and Nvidia (+1.7%).
