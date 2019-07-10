Stocks pare gains as Powell testifies in Congress

Financial stocks slide the most as Fed Chair Jerome Powell answers House Financial Services Committee's questions.

The Nasdaq, up 0.4% , compares with its 1.1% advance early in the session; the S&P 500, up 0.3% , had risen as high as 0.8%, briefly rising above the 3,000 mark; the Dow at +0.3% compares with a 0.8% gain earlier.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.045% and gold rises 0.7% to $1,409.90 per ounce.

Crude oil gains 2.9% to $59.49 per barrel.

Financials ( -0.3% ) and industrials ( -0.2% ) lag the broader market, while energy ( +0.8% ) and information technology ( +0.7% ) outperform.