PG&E was aware of wildfire risk and did not address it - WSJ

PG&E (PCG -2.1% ) knew for years that its high-voltage power lines could fail and spark fires, yet it repeatedly failed to perform the necessary upgrades, WSJ reports, citing documents obtained in connection with a regulatory dispute over the company's spending on its electrical grid.

PG&E has long been aware that parts of its 18,500-mile transmission system have reached the end of their useful lives, and before last November's deadly fire, the company knew that 49 of the steel towers that carry the electrical line that failed needed to be replaced entirely, according to the report.

In a 2017 internal presentation, the utility estimated its transmission towers were an average of 68 years old, with the oldest towers as much as 108 years old.

Yet PG&E repeatedly delayed upgrades of some of its oldest transmission lines, ranking them as low-risk projects, while it spent billions of dollars on other work it considered higher priority, such as substation upgrades, WSJ reports, citing federal regulatory filings.