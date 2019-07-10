Rogers Communications offers new device financing options

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has unveiled newer device financing options, responding to polls calling for more monthly payoff plans.

The telecom will allow customers to choose 24-month or 36-month financing, interest-free with zero money down.

“Offering our customers three-year device financing means lower monthly payments - it’s the right thing to do for our customers," says Rogers' Brent Johnston.

A survey indicates three-quarters of Canadian wireless consumers want to pay for devices monthly rather than all at once, the company says.

It's also rolled out new "unlimited" Rogers Infinite Canada & U.S. plans, providing for no roaming fees in either country, at tiers of 10 GB, 20 GB or 50 GB of high-speed data (throttled after those limits).