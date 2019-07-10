LendingClub's reverse stock split isn't bad, BTIG says

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer sees LendingClub's (LC -0.5% ) recent 5-to-1 reverse stock split as "benign."

While reverse stock splits are often associated with financial distress, LendingClub points out the move will reduce its listing costs on the NYSE by ~$300K and will enable more institutional investors to buy the stock.

Potential upcoming catalysts: announcements of additional securitizations, block trades and CLUB Certificate issuances that would diversify funding model; Q2 earnings supporting FY19 guidance; FTC investigation resolution.

BTIG's price target of $30, up from $6, only reflects the reverse stock split.

Reiterates buy recommendation.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (4 Buy, 1 Outperform, 9 Hold).