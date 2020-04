Generic drug makers are mostly in the red in apparent sympathy with drops in Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( -33% on restructuring and softer guidance) and Mylan ( -5% on continued EpiPen shortage).

Selected tickers: Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS -4.7% ), Akorn (AKRX -2.8% ), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP -2% ), Bausch Health Companies (BHC -0.8% ), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -3.6% ), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS -1.8% ), Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL -0.9% ), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX -1.8% ), Endo International (ENDP -2.8% ), Lannett Company (LCI +0.2% ), Mallinckrodt (MNK -0.8% ), Perrigo (PRGO -1.2% ), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY -1.3% ), Teligent (TLGT -2.8% )