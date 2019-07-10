Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on

It's that time of year again, as industry giants from the media and tech world descend on Sun Valley, Idaho, for "Billionaire Summer Camp."
The Allen & Co. conference has become famous for the inception/progress of any number of blockbuster deals in the space over the decades. The pace of deals hasn't slowed in recent years, with recent media mergers and transactions setting up a streaming-entertainment battle royale ahead.
Those showing up this year (and bound to induce breathless speculation about what they're up to) include Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and services honcho Eddy Cue; Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts; Shari Redstone, vice chairwoman of CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB); Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg; Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) CEO David Zaslav; and Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
There's also former corporate chiefs currently working on their own things, including the former chief of Verizon's Oath, Tim Armstrong, and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.
