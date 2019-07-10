Cheniere's Corpus Christi LNG produces first commissioning cargo

Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.2% ) and engineering firm Bechtel say Train 2 at its Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas project has produced enough volume for its first commissioning cargo, an important milestone as the project gets closer to starting up later this year.

Corpus Christi LNG made history last December when a tanker left the facility carrying the first LNG export shipment from Texas; now the company is getting closer to finishing its second plant at the site, with construction on Train 3 scheduled for completion in 2021.

The three plants will bring the Corpus Christi project's capacity to 13.5M mt/year, to be followed by a third stage of development to take the project to 23M mt, Cheniere says.