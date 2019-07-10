Most big carbon emitting firms not meeting climate goals, study says

Only one in eight of the world's highest polluting companies are on track to cut their carbon emissions at a rate required to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), the main goal of the Paris climate agreement, according to a study by the Transition Pathway Initiative, a group funded by investors with $14T under management.

The study says less than half of 274 of the world's highest emitting publicly-listed companies - which include firms in oil and gas (NYSEARCA:XLE), electric utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), automobiles (NASDAQ:CARZ), airlines (NYSEARCA:JETS) and steel (NYSEARCA:SLX) - do not adequately consider climate risk in their operational decision-making, and a quarter of the companies in the study do not report their own emissions at all.

The report finds only 20 firms are on track to cut their carbon emissions in alignment with the Paris global warming pact, including California utility Edison International (NYSE:EIX), German energy firm E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) and Spanish utility Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF).