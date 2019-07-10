Delta Air Lines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.47B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dal has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.

