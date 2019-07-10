Fastenal Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+8.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fast has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.