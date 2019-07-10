Q2 silver, gold production drops at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver (EXK -5.6% ) reports Y/Y production declines in both silver and gold during Q2, citing the planned reduction of mine output at El Cubo and lower throughput and grades at Bolanitos, partly offset by higher production from Guanacevi and initial commercial production from El Compas.

EXK says Q2 silver production fell 22% from the year-ago quarter to nearly 1.06M oz. and gold output slid 30% to 9,500 oz.; Q1 silver equiv. production declined 23% to 1.82M oz., while H1 silver equiv. output fell 24% to ~3.7M oz.

EXK expects to generate free cash flow in Q3 and Q4 and forecasts higher production and lower casts during H2 than in H1 but FY 2019 production likely will come in lower with higher costs than original guidance.