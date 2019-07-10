Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo good, Coca-Cola better

Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo's (PEP +1.5% ) Q2 results solid, despite the poor weather trends it battled. The company's strong organic sales growth and high EPS visibility stood out to the firm.

The analyst team also noted that PepsiCo management sounded excited on the innovation front during the earnings call (transcript), including positive mentions of Mountain Dew Game Fuel, Gatorade Zero and Bolt24, LIFEWTR, bubly, new variants of Propel and extensions of the Starbucks RTD coffee and Pure Leaf tea lines. PpesiCo also indicated on the call that the recently acquired SodaStream business is exceeding expectations in terms of the growth potential and execution. Looking ahead, MS warns that more difficult comparisons for PepsiCo raise the performance bar.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian and team also took the time to do a PepsiCo vs. Coca Cola (KO +0.5% ) taste test.

"While we remain OW on PEP, Coca-Cola remains our top staples pick, as we believe the YTD stock underperformance vs. mega-cap CPG peers offers a compelling entry point with the market not giving KO credit for its superior topline growth outlook with stronger pricing power, favorable strategy tweaks, and rebounding emerging markets trends, as well as a potential EPS inflection in 2020 as non-operating unfavorable items dissipate," reads today's note.