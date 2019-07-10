Match +1.4% on Tinder Lite debut

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) unveils Tinder Lite for Android, which is aimed at emerging markets with limited data access and lower-cost phones.

The company says Lite will run faster, consume less battery, and reduce network usage by about 20% compared to the original app.

The app will launch in Vietnam within the "coming weeks" then continue an initial rollout through Southeast Asia and South America.

Match Group says Lite is part of its growth strategy for the Southeast.