Avesoro reports drop in Q2 gold output
Jul. 10, 2019 1:36 PM ETAvesoro Resources Inc. (ARSMF)ARSMFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Avesoro Resources (OTC:ARSMF) reported Q2 output fell 24% sequentially and 43% Y/Y to 34,338 ounces, but said it was confident of a turnaround after improvements at its mines.
- The company completed operational aspects of the transition to contractor open pit mining at its Youga and New Liberty mines, and said that the upgrades positions it to achieve revised FY gold production guidance of 180,000 - 200,000 ounces
- The estimate had been previously cut from 210,000 to 230,000 ounces due to work issues at Youga.
- Gold production at Youga mine, declined 19% sequentially to 15,516 ounces, and at New Liberty mine, production dropped by 27% to 18,822 ounces as result of transition to contractor mining